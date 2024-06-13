Discord rollout begins in the PlayStation ecosystem

HQ

Discord is an integral part of the way gamers communicate when playing PC games together, and the tool has also been present on Xbox for some time now. Now, at long last, PlayStation gamers will be able to benefit from this audio and chat tool directly on console.

Starting today, Discord will be integrated into PlayStation in stages. It will start in the Japan and Asia regions, and will be rolled out to all other territories in the coming weeks. Sony has published a blog post detailing that there will be a console update to enable Discord, and also how to link accounts on both PS5 and PS App on mobile.

