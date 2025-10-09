Discord responds to claims that 2 million ID photos have been acquired by hackers

HQ

As soon as age verification came about, people worried about how their faces could be used not only by companies and service providers but by hackers and those that might look to make a quick buck by stealing and selling data.

Now, it seems we're seeing the first crack in age verification, as it's reported that around 1.5TB of photos have been stolen from a third-party customer support system used by Discord. Discord denies this claim, saying that only around 70,000 users have been affected, and all of them have been contacted.

However, it does admit that government IDs may have been included in the breach. Zendesk, the customer support system, says that its own systems were not compromised (via TheGamer). The images taken have reportedly come from those appealing their age verification via Discord, which may require the use of a government ID as well as a selfie.

Even as Discord denies the 1.5 TB claim, there are sources online such as the International Cyber Digest backing them up, saying the breach was worse than expected. We'll have to see how this situation unfolds.