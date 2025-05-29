Discord launches a new virtual currency called Orbs

HQ

Discord has decided to launch a virtual currency in a new move to expand its loyalty and reward programmes. Known as Orbs, the feature is currently said to be an expansion of the Quests system and that it's set to be a reward that enables users to snag usable items like Nitro credits or profile cosmetics.

According to the announcement blog post, Discord explains the idea behind Orbs as the following: "Discord users can spend Orbs in the Shop to claim Orbs-exclusives like Nitro credits and profile cosmetics, and additional first party Shop items without the need for a payment method. This means that users will have the flexibility to use Orbs on many different rewards, making Quests even more relevant. This is particularly great for users who want to try Nitro without a current subscription."

Clearly there is more here than meets the eye though, as Discord also notes that Orbs will be useful for advertisers and those looking to run campaigns on the platform, as "advertisers no longer need to bring their own reward (though our users certainly love that) or worry if the reward will resonate with their target audience."

Discord promises to continually add new ways to claim rewards using Orbs in the future, and that while for the time being the feature will only be accessible to a small number of folk, it will steadily become available to more around the world.

This is an ad: