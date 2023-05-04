Discord is making some big changes to usernames

HQ

In a new blog post, Discord is outlining the major changes it'll make to its username systems, meaning you won't have to remember your four-digit discriminator anymore, but you will have to choose a new username.

According to Discord's post, while initially the four-digit discriminators were a good solution when the service was just beginning, due to the sheer size of the userbase now another method was needed. And so, instead of your one username with four numbers attached to the end, you'll now get to choose a unique username, which can contain numbers and some punctuation too.

This will be combined with a new display name, which isn't unique but will feature front and centre on your profile. Check out the image below to see what it'll look like. These changes will roll out throughout the year, but are expected to be completed by 2023's end.

What do you think of this big change from Discord?