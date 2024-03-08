Discord introduces Quests to make you stream games to your friends

HQ

Last year, Discord made a deal with Epic Games where you could earn a free Star Wars-themed skin for Fortnite by streaming the game to a friend for 15 minutes. Now, according to a new blog post, this is going to become a permanent feature on Discord.

A game company will sponsor Quests on Discord, and then you earn skins and other goodies by streaming the game. If you already like watching a friend play games while chatting together on Discord, this seems like a pretty good way out of making the most of your streaming time.

But, this also seems like yet another way to shove the grind into gaming. Quests are giving you extra, needless objectives in the hopes of getting a shiny new skin for your account. There are fears that this could ruin the innocent concept of streaming to friends, as people will be begging someone to stay online for five more minutes so they can finish a Quest.

What do you think of Discord Quests?