Discord introduces ads in the mobile app

Last year, Discord decided to introduce advertisements, something that users of the PC client could choose to interact with in exchange for various rewards. This concept is now expanding to include the mobile app, which, according to a report from The Verge, will begin featuring so-called "Video Quests" later this year.

The idea is more or less the same: in exchange for watching a short commercial, you receive rewards in different forms—digital bling for your profile or avatar. The ads will appear as a "Quest bar" at the bottom of the screen, which users can choose to ignore or interact with to watch the full video and earn the reward.

A glimpse of the future, plain and simple—one that many expect to worsen in connection with the rumored IPO later this year, where Discord has been valued at approximately 160 billion SEK (around 15 billion USD).

