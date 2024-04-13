Discord has added a Polls feature

Dansk
Discord has introduced yet another feature that will allow its users to better interact with one another. The Polls system will allow a friend or a moderator in a server to create a poll with up to 10 answers, which will even apply filters set by AutoMod.
A poll can be created and interacted with on both Discord for PC and mobile. Each poll will last for up to one week, and while you cannot vote in a poll anonymously, you can adjust your answer and choice whenever you like.
As this feature is still fresh and new, there are no ways to use slash commands to create a poll, but you can pin them in a chat to ensure people can easily find them and refer to them.