Discord delays global age verification following enormous backlash

HQ

Discord, like many other websites and services where you might come into contact with adult content, already requires age verification over in the UK. Outside of this rainy hellhole however, you're free to log on as you please and see what you like. That was about to change with Discord rolling out age verification across the globe, but it seems now these policies are going to be delayed.

"We knew this rollout was going to be controversial," reads a message on Discord's site. "Any time you introduce something that touches identity and verification, people are going to have strong feelings. Rightfully so. In hindsight, we should have provided more detail about our intentions and how the process works...Many of you walked away thinking we're requiring face scans and ID uploads from everyone just to use Discord. That's not what's happening, but the fact that so many people believe it tells us we failed at our most basic job: clearly explaining what we're doing and why. That's on us."

The message continues that the age verification will be delayed until the second half of the year, but it is still happening. If that's a deal-breaker for you as it was before, this might not change your thoughts. However, Discord is doing its utmost to convince us this isn't such a bad idea. 90% of users won't see any changes, as their age will be determined by some behind-the-scenes technology. The 10% that do have to verify have multiple ways to do so, and can still choose not to verify while accessing most of Discord's services outside of age-restricted content and some safety settings.