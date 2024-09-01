Discord buffs Xbox version, lets users see recent gaming activity, and adds Amazon Music in new update

HQ

Recently, Steam allowed you to lock certain games in your library so they're only visible to you. A sad day for all the digital peeping Toms out there, but now Discord has added a new feature that'll allow you to see all that your friends have been playing in their recent activity.

As per the changelog uploaded earlier this week, Discord outlines that you can now see what games your friends have been playing as well as any music they may have been listening to. "Now you'll know when your friend relaunches your favourite coop game for the first time in ages!" the changelog reads.

Discord on Xbox is also getting some improvements, allowing you to see any active server voice channels or the games your friends are playing from the Xbox friends list. There's also the addition of Roll20 across all Discord apps, which is a neat add for any TTRPG players out there.

Finally, there's the addition of Amazon Music. If you're an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you can now listen to tunes with friends through the app in Discord, and can get three months free if you're not a subscriber already.