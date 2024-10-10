Discord banned in Türkiye and Russia

HQ

Discord has largely become the number one place for gamers to communicate. It has truly kicked out competition from the likes of Skype and TeamSpeak, but now there's a bit of a pushback against Discord's dominance, specifically in Türkiye and Russia.

In a report published by Reuters, it's confirmed that both countries have blocked the communication platform. In Türkiye, the Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an Ankara court decided to block the platform after finding suspicion that crimes had been committed by some using the platform.

The problem with Discord is it's so vast that it becomes difficult to track what conversations are happening if any of them are of serious concern. Russia blocked Discord for violating Russian law, after it had fined the company for failing to remove banned content.

What do you make of this Discord ban?

