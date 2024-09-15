Disco Elysium's narrator will be playing the game as a fundraiser

HQ

Lenval Brown, the narrator for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is using his influence from the iconic and widely beloved role to do some good.

And, if you've ever been sitting there, berated for your poor choices, and wishing he'd get a taste of your own medicine then now is your chance. Brown has announced that he will be playing Disco Elysium as part of a charity fundraiser for the tragic and ongoing situation in Gaza.

Brown is undertaking this venture as part of the Workshops 4 Gaza initiative, a series of fundraising events where artists, creatives, and teachers of all kinds are running online courses and events in exchange for donations that will go on to help Palestinians.

To register for the livestream, you'll need to follow this page and complete the requirements for access, which are a donation to the gofundme linked and then to subsequently complete the registration form. The livestream takes place on 19 October 2024 from 3-5PM EST (thanks, PC Gamer).