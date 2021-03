You're watching Advertisements

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been released for PlayStation 4/5 and Stadia (also available as an upgrade for PC), and as is tradition, this means a launch trailer. If you haven't played this masterpiece before, we really urge you to do it now as it it one of the best RPG's from the recent years.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is also coming for Xbox Series S/X at some point, but no date has been confirmed yet.