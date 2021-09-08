Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is recieving a physical release on PlayStation consoles later this year

HQ

ZA/UM and iam8bit have revealed that two physical editions for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut on PlayStation consoles will be arriving by the end of the year. The PS4 Retail Edition will cost $39.99 and will release on November 9, and the Collector's Edition is set to retail for $249.99 and will launch at an unspecified date later this year. Pre-orders for both editions are open now and can be placed here.

The Retail Edition is set to contain a handful of extras such as an 18" x 24" foldout poster and a code for a digital 190-page artbook. The Collector's Edition, on the other hand, contains a hand-painted Mid Totem' sculpture, a 190-page hardbound artbook, and an illustrated fabric map. It's also worth pointing out that the PS5 disc contained here also works on PS4 consoles.

You can take a look at the Collector's Edition below: