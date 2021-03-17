Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to PlayStation on March 30

You're watching Advertisements

2019's great Disco Elysium is only available on PC and Mac for the time being, but console players received good news in December when ZA/UM revealed that it would make its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch with new missions, characters and full voice-acting sometime in March. Despite not hearing a peep since then and already being more than half-way through the month, the developers have said plans haven't changed. Now we know that's at least true regarding the PlayStation versions.

Sony has released a new trailer that doesn't just reiterate the part about Disco Elysium: The Final Cut having more content, but also reveals that the game is set to make its way to PC, PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30. PC players who already own the original will as previously stated get the upgrade for free on the same day.

We haven't heard anything about the other consoles at this time, but I'll update you if I hear anything about those as well.