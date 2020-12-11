Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming March 2021

This enhanced version will be a free upgrade for those who already own the game.

It was revealed during The Game Awards that one of favourite RPGs from 2019 would be receiving an enhanced version. Disco: Elysium: The Final Cut is said to be the definitive edition of the game, but little was revealed other than it will be adding new quest content.

The title was revealed to be coming in March 2021 and it will see the hit RPG make its way to more platforms than ever before. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was revealed for macOS, PC, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. What is great is that you can receive the Final Cut version if you already own the game, so there should be no feelings of buyer's remorse for those who jumped in early.

Disco Elysium

