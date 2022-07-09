Cookies

Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium now supports dyslexia-friendly fonts

The update is available on the PC version of the game.

Developer ZA/UM has launched a new update for its critically-acclaimed title Disco Elysium, and this update, while not a particularly big one, is adding a pretty welcome accessibility feature for PC players. This comes in the form of dyslexia-friendly fonts, which are available across "most" supported languages for the game.

As revealed in a recent Steam post, we're told that the OpenDyslexic typeface will be used for English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese-Brazilian, and Polish, whereas Nanum Square Round will be used for Korean, and Adys for Russian.

Both Chinese and simplified Chinese are both still being investigated, meaning dyslexic-friendly fonts should be coming for this language in the future.

Otherwise, ZA/UM is still looking for feedback on the feature, to ensure it is offered up correctly.

Disco Elysium

