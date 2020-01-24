Disco Elysium now has a Hardcore Mode

We really enjoyed developer ZA/UM's debut title Disco Elysium when we reviewed it late last year, praising its storytelling, depth, and gameplay possibilities, and while we made it through all of the campaign's twists and turns alive, we did so using the dice roll skill check system to our advantage.

In a recent update for those wanting more of a challenge, however, developer ZA/UM has added a new way to play the game in the form of Hardcore Mode, which essentially makes the game a lot more difficult in several ways.

Want to learn more? Check the update notes below or on the official Steam page to find out how you can brutalise yourself with this mode, which increases the difficulty of each check to bring success rates down, reduces money that can be picked up, and increases pharmaceutical prices.

There is one positive about the whole experience though, as you get "token amounts of extra XP" every time you finish a task, marginally leveling up faster as well.

Are you ready for the challenge?

