Disco Elysium expansion cancelled, developer lays off 25% of staff

ZA//UM, the developer behind the 2019 hit Disco Elyisum, is set to lay off 24 people from its staff, around 25% of its workforce after cancelling Project X7, a standalone expansion for Disco Elysium.

In an alleged message to the company obtained by GLHF, ZA/UM CEO Ilmar Kompus said the following: "Despite concerted efforts over the past eight months by our management team and the X7 disciplines, following consultation with our management team, I have taken the difficult decision to cancel X7. This decision, unlike the pause on Project P1, will unfortunately most likely lead to redundancies within our studio."

"With the cancellation of X7 we are proposing to reshape our team to support our two remaining games. This adjustment will almost certainly lead to redundancies, mostly affecting the X7 team but also our non-development teams and non-X7 projects."

Project X7 was reportedly around 1 to 2 years away from completion. The other projects are currently being referred to as C4 and M0.