Disco Elysium confirmed for the Nintendo Switch

Before the year started, very few people expected that it would be ZA/UM that would make what many consider to be the best game of 2019, but we've almost lost count of how many awards Disco Elysium has gotten over the last few months. That's why we were especially glad to learn that the game would be making its way to PS4 and Xbox One sometime in 2020, even if there was no mention of the Nintendo Switch... until now.

Disco Elysium's Aleksander Rostov and Helen Hindpere didn't just confirm that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch in an interview on BBC 5live's Game On podcast, they also said that it'll come "soon".

We all know that the definition of soon has widely different meanings in the games industry, but at least we know Rostov and co. have started designing documents for the Switch's user interface, which is probably good news both for that version and the other console ports.