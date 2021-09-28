English
Disco Elysium coming for Switch and Xbox on October 12

There will be a physical version for the Xbox and Switch coming later.

Disco Elysium was one of the best games of 2019, and is finally coming to Switch and Xbox after initially only being available for PC, and then PlayStation 4/5 and Stadia earlier this year in a The Final Cut edition. This is the very same version coming for Switch and Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as well, and we cannot praise it enough as this is something you just have to experience.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut launches on October 12 for both Switch and Xbox, but only as a digital download. A physical version is coming as well and arrives early 2022 for Switch and on November 9 for Xbox. Something to look forward to, trust us on this one.

