Disco Elysium comes to mobile to charm the TikTok generation

The acclaimed RPG Disco Elysium is coming to a new platform. Soon, Android users will be able to experience what is widely regarded as one of 2019's best titles, but it won't be in the exact same form other platform users played.

Disco Elysium's original studio ZA/UM is essentially adapting the original to Android in order to give users an experience they can play in short bursts rather than lengthy sessions. "We intend to captivate the TikTok user with quick hits of compelling story, art, and audio, ultimately creating an all new, deeply engaging form of entertainment," said studio head Denis Havel.

While anything to do with storytelling and TikTok might immediately set alarm bells ringing, considering most people don't have enough phone battery to play on mobile for a full day's worth of gaming, it might be interesting to see what ZA/UM can do with the winning formula of Disco Elysium by combining it with this short-form gameplay.

As you can see in the trailer down below, the game now fits a vertical format, more akin to something like a visual novel as players swipe through their dialogue options. Again, to some this will sound like heresy, while to others it'll be a more approachable experience.

What's your take on Disco Elysium's new look?