Disco Elysium can now be played on low-spec systems

If you, like us, loved Disco Elysium but you find that your PC or laptop just isn't quite good enough to play it properly we have excellent news for you. ZA/UM just released an update, ironically called "Working Class", which allows you to play the studio's debut game on low-spec machines.

In fact, the studio shared the new minimum requirements, which you can read i below:



OS: Windows 7/8/10



Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo



Memory: 2GB RAM



Graphics: Integrated or dedicated card, with minimum 512MB memory



DirectX: Version 11







To make a comparison, here are the previous minimum requirements:



OS: Windows 7/8/10



Processor: Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent



Memory: 4 GB RAM



Graphics: Integrated Intel HD620 or equivalent



DirectX: Version 11



The update of the minimum requirements is not limited only to Windows PCs, but also those who own an old Macs. Owners of a MacBook Pro, iMac or even a Mac Mini from ten years ago can play Disco Elysium.

In other words, now everyone can really enjoy this truly excellent game, of which we told you about our impressions in our detailed review.

