Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium can now be played on low-spec systems

Is your PC or laptop too old to play most games? ZA/UM just released an update to its phenomenal RPG Disco Elysium, making it possible to play the game on low-spec PCs.

If you, like us, loved Disco Elysium but you find that your PC or laptop just isn't quite good enough to play it properly we have excellent news for you. ZA/UM just released an update, ironically called "Working Class", which allows you to play the studio's debut game on low-spec machines.

In fact, the studio shared the new minimum requirements, which you can read i below:


  • OS: Windows 7/8/10

  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo

  • Memory: 2GB RAM

  • Graphics: Integrated or dedicated card, with minimum 512MB memory

  • DirectX: Version 11


To make a comparison, here are the previous minimum requirements:


  • OS: Windows 7/8/10

  • Processor: Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent

  • Memory: 4 GB RAM

  • Graphics: Integrated Intel HD620 or equivalent

  • DirectX: Version 11

The update of the minimum requirements is not limited only to Windows PCs, but also those who own an old Macs. Owners of a MacBook Pro, iMac or even a Mac Mini from ten years ago can play Disco Elysium.

In other words, now everyone can really enjoy this truly excellent game, of which we told you about our impressions in our detailed review.

Disco Elysium

Thanks to PC Gamer.

