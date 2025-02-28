Disco Elysium and Baldur's Gate combine in new CRPG Esoteric Ebb

A fantasy world, a mystery at the heart of a winding story, and a bumbling character who can become an idiot or the most-capable man on the planet with the roll of a dice? Sure sounds like a TTRPG, which is exactly what developer Christoffer Bodegård has gone for in Esoteric Ebb.

Recently, publisher Raw Fury announced they were teaming up with the solo developer for the story-rich CRPG, which places a lot of focus on narrative choice. Choice that is affected by the rolls of your dice, and the voices of your various abilities, which manifest in your own head.

Of course, you can succeed at a lot of things, but as we know with TTRPGs, sometimes the most-interesting results come out of failure. Check out the trailer for Esoteric Ebb below, and you can check out the demo now on Steam too.