Disco Elyisum and Zero Parades developer to lay off more than 30 employees

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Once again, people in the games industry are hearing of "difficult news," which rarely means anything besides layoffs. In the case of Disco Elysium and Zero Parades: For Dead Spies developer ZA/UM, the "difficult news" is exactly that, as the company has confirmed it is laying off "up to 32" of its staff, who have been made aware of their redundancy, or have been given at-risk notices.

These 32 employees come from all across ZA/UM, and the unfortunate decision has been made to let a chunk of staff go due to the underperformance of the studio's latest title, Zero Parades: For Dead Spies. While it reviewed well, the game didn't reach the desired level of commercial performance for ZA/UM, meaning it just didn't sell as many copies as they wanted it to.

According to a statement from ZA/UM, this will change "the shape of ZA/UM, but not its purpose. Our artistic standards remain unchanged: we will persist." So, don't expect the developer to go anywhere, but perhaps don't expect anything new to come out very quickly. Already, ZA/UM had run into its fair share of controversy, following many of the main Disco Elysium developers leaving the company to start their own studios.

The controversy led to such confusion that it's possible people were left unsure of whether they should support Zero Parades: For Dead Spies or not. The RPG's word of mouth simply wasn't as strong as that of Disco Elysium, and ZA/UM failed to bottle lightning on a second occasion.