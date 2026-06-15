Disclosure Day scores Steven Spielberg his biggest box office opening yet for an original film

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Disclosure Day, the latest film from legendary director Steven Spielberg, has earned him a new personal record for a box office opening with an original movie. Following the reactions of the world as it finds out aliens are indeed real, Spielberg's latest is part sci-fi, part mystery thriller, and has put a lot of butts in seats.

According to Box Office Mojo, Disclosure Day has raked in almost $93 million in its opening weekend. With a reported production budget of around $115 million, and a marketing budget of $80 million, Disclosure Day will need a few more weekends like that to break even, but with a director like Spielberg it seems doubtful Universal is only focused on making a buck with letting the 79-year-old director get behind the camera again. If you want to see if Disclosure Day is worth checking out yourself, read our review here.

Elsewhere in the box office, we see that horror sensations Backrooms and Obsession continue their success. Obsession is still earning millions in theatres, with a grand total of $286 million right now. Backrooms isn't insanely far behind, having earned $248 million. Masters of the Universe, the other summer blockbuster out right now, is still struggling. Despite positive reviews, the film has earned $86 million worldwide at the time of writing.