Disclosure Day is the official title of Steven Spielberg's UFO movie

We've known for some time that legendary director Steven Spielberg is working on a movie about UFOs. Now, it has been officially revealed as Disclosure Day, which will release on the 12th of June, 2026.

It stars Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and more, as we follow a series of individuals who seem to have discovered humanity is not alone amongst the stars. We don't see any aliens in the trailer below, as it seems most of Disclosure Day will be about getting the truth out to the world and watching how it reacts to the answer to our ultimate question.

Authority figures are trying to get the truth shut down, there's police cars driving through fences, strange deer and birds leading a little girl into the woods. It's a mystery to us right now, but as Spielberg is behind the lens, we can't wait to see that mystery unfold next June.