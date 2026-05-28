Disclosure Day gives us a glimpse of alien life in final trailer

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Is a deer an alien? Seems like it, as in the final trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming Disclosure Day, we see a shot of a deer shift into one of a big, bug-eyed alien, confirming what the legendary director's take on beings from a far-flung solar system would look like.

The film, as we see throughout the rest of the trailer, isn't really about the aliens themselves, but more about the humans on planet Earth. How do we react to knowing we're not alone in the universe? What happens to the people who figured out the truth before the authorities were ready to reveal anything to the public? These are questions we'll see answered in the movie, as Spielberg wants to deal with the very real possibilities that could occur should an event take place in our world.

As well as a surprise alien at the end, Spielberg himself appears in the trailer as another pleasant surprise. He says that he believes much more strongly now than he did when filming Close Encounters that we are not alone in the universe. He believes in more than just the existence of alien life, and believes there are other intelligent civilisations out there.

What would happen if we found out about them? Find out on the 12th of June, and check out the trailer below: