Disclosure Day gets another cryptic trailer

HQ

The mystery surrounding Spielberg's new UFO film continues to grow, as he continues to tease us with cryptic details and clues. And now another trailer has been released, which certainly gives us a handful of new tidbits to mull over, but also continues to keep its cards close to its chest.

The premiere is set for June 12 and will also be shown in IMAX where possible, which is definitely worth checking out if you have the chance. The film itself revolves around an alternate future where humanity is forced to confront the fact that there is, after all, life out there in space.

The cast is impressive, to say the least, with names such as Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. And it's just as impressive behind camera, with Spielberg collaborating with his usual sidekick David Koepp, and to top it all off even John Williams is back. Their thirtieth collaboration in a row.

Are you excited for Disclosure Day?