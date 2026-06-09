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Steven Spielberg is famous for many things, and one in particular is his love for aliens. His next film after Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), treated the subject of UFO sightings and alien encounters with unusual realism and positivity. It ditched the B-Movie clichés and took itself seriously, moving away from metaphors for the "other", the strange and unknown with malign intentions, serving as a reminder of our insignificance in the universe, a call for humility and, hopefully, for unity as a species.

Despite the success of Close Encounters, few movies afterwards have explored the subject of extra-terrestrial life from a grounded point-of-view, without using them as excuses for horror or action, and instead treating them seriously, with verisimilitude, making us believe that they could be real, and putting the focus on us, passing an exam on humanity. Contact by Robert Zemeckis based on Carl Sagan's novel and Arrival by Denis Villeneuve based on Ted Chiang's story are the prime examples, and now Spielberg closes his own circle with Disclosure Day, which is one of his best and more original modern films.

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The first thing to note is that Disclosure Day feels exactly like what you would expect from a film by Steven Spielberg and has his DNA all over it, from the story and characters to the themes explored by the movie, from the way the camera constantly moves around the actors or how the light is used in expressive ways by cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, and of course another masterpiece and pulsating soundtrack by John Williams. Everything has his style, but most importantly all of the visual flair goes along with a solid and original story that grabs your curiosity from the first minute and doesn't slow down in two and a half hours, improving at every step and twist.

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Disclosure Day mainly follows two characters, played by Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor. Blunt is a weather reporter suffering inexplicable visions and flashes, and O'Connor wants to reveal to the public information and files that prove that aliens are real and the US Defense Department have known it for decades (79 years ago, a UFO famously crashed in Roswell, according to conspiracies, which is also Spielberg's age, by the way...).

The entire film is a big chase as government officials led by Colin Firth try to catch them, mixing car chase scenes and even a James Bond-like stunt with a train, with partial, ehem, disclosures of information, giving you enough time to make your own theories and keep your mind active as the film progresses. David Koepp's mathematically balances every tool at his disposal: mystery, action, romance, even some humour, to keep you entertained while also arousing major questions about the world and ourselves: how would we react if the truth was known? Would the world be a better place?

There are interesting explorations (if a bit superficial, maybe) about faith and the need of people to believe, presenting religion as the one of the main obstacles for the world to know that aliens are real. The film also chooses to frame the story in the context of an impending World War III that is eerily easy to relate to when you watch it (even if it repeats the cliché of using North Korea as Hollywood's go-to threat for world peace, like the new Call of Duty), showing a society in chaos and at the brink of collapse. In this context, would proving the existence of extra-terrestrial life that goes beyond our comprehension make us feel more united?

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On a smaller and more personal scale, Spielberg's tropes of childhood traumas from broken families remain and are a major part of the film, although unlike many of his films, here they are divided into multiple small doses that don't take too much time, but act as the foundations for many of the characters, wisely choosing to imply rather than reveal, making it easier for viewers to connect with the characters' emotions rather than their experiences, and building on the idea that evil comes from lack of love without being too on the nose.

In fact, the shared protagonist roles of Blunt and O'Connor and the mysteries that Koepp's script chooses to keep hidden (about those two but also about Firth and Colman Domingo's supporting character) help the film feel more universal, which is the point: while being a thrilling adventure, the film is less about them and more about humanity, about ourselves, asking some things but leaving other things to interpretation. That said, and without discrediting everyone else, it's fair to say most of the time it's Blunt who carries the film on her shoulders with an Oscar-worthy performance.

Some, me included, would have preferred less focus on action and spectacle and a more profound exploration of topics and questions that are only briefly looked into, but at the end of the day, Disclosure Day is a Spielberg-Koepp film, which means it has to balance depth with entertainment. The result is a summer blockbuster in a way few directors do anymore without depending on existing IP or overloading it with action and humour to the point of exhaustion.

It's wildly entertaining, almost like a spy thriller with grand action set-pieces and revelations with sympathetic characters, but it's well balanced with heavy topics and an intelligent refusal to explain everything, involving the audiences and leaving them with a huge emotional weight.

And, for those out there who are ufology fanatics, they can be sure that Spielberg and Koepp has the courage to take very seriously its subject matter without ridiculing it or obfuscating with metaphors or double meanings. In a time where conspiracy theories insist on ruining our society, I still consider ufology the most beautiful and healthy of conspiracies, because unlike many other conspiracists who think they know it all, it puts our feet in the ground and reminds us that our existence in this universe is anecdotical in the grand scheme of things.