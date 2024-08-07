Disclaimer* seems to be incredibly suspenseful

Just recently we reported on the news that Gravity and Roma director Alfonso Cuarón was working with Apple TV+ on a new anthology drama series, and now today we've been presented our first look at precisely that series.

Known as Disclaimer*, this series is regarded as a seven-part psychological thriller, and as for the exact synopsis, this is: "As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator."

Disclaimer* will debut on Apple TV+ on October 11 and you can see its trailer below.