Disc sales reportedly make up around 35% of all recent PlayStation 5 exclusives

HQ

When Sony announced its decision to move away from making physical discs for upcoming PlayStation 5 games, a move that will come into effect in January 2028, it led to much of the community into an uproar, even if it was a decision that seemed to be on its way at some point when considering the increasingly large digital gaming market.

However, maybe Sony has jumped the gun a tad with this decision, as in a new report from Alinea Analytics, the revenue split for first-party Sony games since 2022 has been shared, with the data revealing all but one project has sold anywhere between 32% and 47% of its copies through physical media.

The report mentions seven games and spotlights both their physical-digital divide but also their overall revenue. You can see the full array summarised below.



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 65% digital, 35% physical, $1.2 billion in revenue



Ghost of Yotei - 62.4% digital, 37.6% physical, $400 million in revenue



Astro Bot - 53.2% digital, 46.8% physical, $275 million in revenue



Helldivers II - 91.7% digital, 8.3% physical, $235 million in revenue



Stellar Blade - 56.7% digital, 43.3% physical, $185 million in revenue



Rise of the Ronin - 67.7% digital, 32.3% physical, $152 million in revenue



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - 58.2% digital, 41.8% physical, $129 million in revenue



While this certainly looks encouraging for physical media, it does not take into account the impact manufacturing and distribution has, two areas digital can all but entirely avoid and therefore lead to higher revenue.

Do you think has jumped the gun on stepping back from physical media too early?