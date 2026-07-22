Disc Golf Masters Early Access Preview: A promising start that shows great potential

Disc golf is a fantastic sport, that's just the way it is. I'm a regular player and have spent many hours searching for plastic discs in tall grass, bushes, and on watercourses. I'm not particularly good at it - not at all, in fact - but it's still great fun, and "happy amateur" is a label I'm proud to embrace. I also watch a fair bit of disc golf. It's fascinating to see the world's best disc golfers throwing discs with almost superhuman precision in ways that shouldn't be possible. I'll never reach that level in real life, but perhaps digitally? Thanks to Disc Golf Masters, it might just be possible.

Disc Golf Masters is a game that was recently released in Early Access and which, fittingly, was developed in Finland. Finland is, after all, something of a disc golf mecca in Europe, an area where others don't often have much of a say, at least not when it comes to producing world-class practitioners of the sport.

You have to admit, the views are lovely. However, Disc Golf Masters can't boast of offering an overwhelming visual experience.

It's important to be careful when aiming and then throwing.

Spinoff Games is breaking new ground here, and they're doing so at an almost perfectly chosen moment. Disc golf has never been as big as it is now, and although the odd disc golf game has been released before, none has come close to the ambition and quality level of Disc Golf Masters. That said, it isn't perfect either, and since it's an Early Access game, that's hardly to be expected. Not yet, anyway.

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What I like most about Disc Golf Masters is the intuitive controls. Think of the controls in Skate, for example, where you perform tricks by flicking the stick back and forth, or the way you shoot in NHL games. You throw the disc in Disc Golf Masters in exactly the same way, as you switch easily between backhand and forehand by pressing the X button on the controller, aim with the left stick and send the disc flying with the right. You've got to flick the stick straight, though because if you stray too far from a straight line, it all goes pear-shaped pretty quickly, something I'm used to, both in real life and in the game.

You can also throw with a "run-up" - that is, you run before flicking the disc away - and then there are suddenly several factors you need to keep track of. After a while, it clicks and it feels completely natural. How hard you throw is also determined by how far back you pull the stick before throwing, so there really are many ways to tackle the courses.

No, I haven't managed a hole-in-one... yet.

Going out of bounds is not an entirely uncommon occurrence during a round of disc golf.

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I appreciate that Spinoff has put a lot of effort into how the disc interacts with the ground. Different surfaces affect it in different ways, causing it to either stop sooner or, conversely, glide further after it lands. It's clear they're aiming to release the ultimate disc golf simulator, and this is evident even when the disc is in flight. The wind clearly affects your throws, and there are various techniques and mechanics present that are essential tools for getting the disc where you want it to go.

Something else I genuinely appreciate is that they've secured licences for real discs. Several models I have in my own bag feature in the game, and this gives the game an extra boost in terms of realism. Latitude 64, Discmania, Westside Discs, and Kastaplast has lent their discs to the game and it's more than just a nice touch; it gives the game more substance too. More brands are also on their way, and I'm particularly hoping for MVP, who make my absolute favourite discs.

Thank you!

The game is a bit thin at the moment. There are only three courses to choose from, but fortunately, they come in different variants with varying levels of difficulty. You unlock new variants by meeting the requirements of the previous version, for which you're also rewarded with a new disc. Every time you throw, you also earn "activity points", which ultimately allow you to unlock more content via a tab in the game called "Reward Tracker". There you'll find everything from discs to new glasses to adorn your character with. So even though the game is relatively sparse in terms of content, there's definitely plenty to keep you entertained right now.

There are a few major drawbacks all the same. The character editor, for example, is very basic, and you can only choose between a few different faces, a couple of hairstyles, and skin colours. It's also clear that they haven't put much effort into creating stylish character models... because, to be honest, they don't look quite right.

There are plenty of new discs to unlock, which you can then add to your bag.

Three courses - a number that is set to increase.

A bigger problem is that the game isn't really optimised yet and lags quite a bit from time-to-time. This is despite the fact that I've been playing it on a computer with 32 GB of RAM, a powerful processor, and a 5070 graphics card. I can tell you, it's quite annoying, to say the least, when it lags right at the moment of throwing. There are plenty of bugs too, but mostly minor ones that Spinoff will easily be able to iron out. One amusing bug meant I had the honour of standing on top of a lamppost and throwing, presumably because I'd landed right underneath it.

I'm really looking forward to following Disc Golf Masters in the run-up to the 1.0 release. What I've played so far looks very promising, and if you check out their roadmaps, there's plenty of exciting content to look forward to. I do hope, however, they include a career mode where you can develop your player and progress from amateur to professional on the DGPT tour. We'll have to see how that part turns out... but I'm certainly hoping for more.

I'll be back with a review once the game is officially released, but that's at least a year away, and we'll have to see what the game looks like then. Even now, it's definitely worth picking up, especially if, like me, you love a round of disc golf in the great outdoors.