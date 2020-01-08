Disaster Report 4 lands in the West in April

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories has been out since 2018 in Japan, but it turns out we only have a few months to wait until we get a version in the West, coming to PC, PS4, and Switch on April 7 this year.

As the title indicates, this is all about a disaster that ruins a city, and you have to interact with fellow survivors, making choices that will impact the narrative as you go. You'll also have to navigate the dangerous environment and be resourceful to survive in this new world, which is made all the more difficult with VR.

You can see all of this in action in the brand new gameplay trailer below, showing the ruined metropolis and all the dangers that come with it, from collapsing buildings to underground tunnels and more.

Are you ready to try this out?

