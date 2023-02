HQ

Late January, we revealed that PowerWash Simulator was preparing a collaboration with Final Fantasy VII, in which you would get to power-wash items, enemies and places for the classic RPG.

Now we have the first screenshots of all the filthy stuff waiting to be power-washed (that Hardy-Daytona really needs a cleanup!), as well as a release date. It turns out this free DLC arrives on March 2, so get your cleaning gear ready with the best nozzles and soap!