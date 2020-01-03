Dirt Rally 2.0 is free to play on Xbox this weekend

Xbox's Free Play Days continues with a new free game for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to try this weekend. The event is live right now and will be until this Sunday, January 5 and this time around, it's Dirt Rally 2.0 that's free to play.

To download and try the game out for yourself, make sure to be logged in to Xbox Live with a Gold or Game Pass Ultimate-active account and make your way to the Microsoft or Xbox store. If you want to continue to play Dirt Rally 2.0 after the event has ended, the game's Standard, Digital Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions are all on sale as well.