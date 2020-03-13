Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY gets a release date

Shortly after being shortlisted for Best British Game at the 2020 BAFTA awards, Codemasters announced that DiRT Rally 2.0 will be getting a Game of the Year release on March 27. This version of the game will launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, much like the standard release of the game did before.

Players who pick up the GOTY version of DiRT will receive the main game, Seasons 1-4 featuring a variety of vehicles, locations and liveries, and new bonus content celebrating the career and achievements of Colin McRae. Those who previously brought the Deluxe Edition or any full season pack will receive the Colin McRae bonus content for free, available from March 24.

Within the GOTY edition, players will have access to 81 different cars across 26 unique locations, giving them a fairly comprehensive racing package. In terms of the bonus content which has been dubbed DiRT Rally 2.0, Colin McRae 'FLAT OUT' pack' - this will feature two new Scottish locations with a total of 12 routes, two brand new vehicles, the Subaru Impreza S4 Rally and the Legacy RS, as well as 40 specially designed scenarios spanning across Colin McRae's career from 1984 to 2006.

There is plenty to look forward to with DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY, whether you are new to the franchise or a returning customer. For more information, be sure to check out the official website here.