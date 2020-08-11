DiRT 5's release has been delayed

You're watching Advertisements

Codemasters just announced that DiRT 5 is now set to release on October 16, one week later than previously expected. We still don't know the reason of this relatively minor delay, but we do know that those who pre-ordered the game's Amplified Edition will still be able to play it 3 days earlier, on October 13.

We also learned via DiRT 5's official Twitter account that those who buy it on current gen consoles will be able to upgrade it for free once the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are released.

On which platform will you play DiRT 5?