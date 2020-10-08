DIRT 5 returns to Italy for some Ultra Cross Rally

You're watching Advertisements

In its latest gameplay trailer, DIRT 5 has shown off the first look at its Rally Cross class, which will feature official FIA World Rallycross vehicles.

Known as the Ultra Cross Pack, the event takes place throughout Italy, with the gameplay trailer showcasing a particularly crazy circuit around a quarry. The event is tailored to agile, compact vehicles, such as the World RX roster, and will feature tracks around iconic monuments and natural obstacles, to create some truly wild racing.

"Italy has proved to be an incredible setting for racing," said Robert Karp, Development Director of DIRT 5 in a press release. "Carving out routes within a quarry, an abandoned marble mine, and underneath the stunning Ponti di Vara bridges challenged the team, but players will love the experience."

He went on further stating; "Having FIA World Rallycross cars in DIRT 5 was a must, not just for their speed and agility, but their stylish aesthetic, and a perfect fit for a game like ours."

DIRT 5 is still set to release on PS4, Xbox One X and PC (Steam) on November 6, with a subsequent next generation release following shortly afterwards.