Dirt 5 release date confirmed, new gameplay revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Codemasters has just confirmed the launch detailed for Dirt 5, with the studio announcing the rally racer's release date as October 9, with the game currently set to hit PC, PS4, and Xbox One (with more news regarding PS5 and XSX set to follow).

Just as interesting is the newly detailed career mode, which includes a rivalry between Alex 'AJ' Janiček and Bruno Durand ("a veteran who quickly becomes the game's antagonist"), with Troy Baker (AJ) and Nolan North (Bruno) voicing the main characters. According to the presser, the campaign is brought to life by real-world YouTubers Donut Media and will extend across five chapters that have multiple pathways. Players will work to earn stamps to enter a final Main Event, and beating that challenge will unlock the next chapter.

In other news, Codemasters confirmed that Dirt 5 will offer couch play for up to four players, with the highest-ranking player's time contributing to the main player's campaign, earning them the aforementioned stamps needed to progress their career.

"Dirt 5's Career underpins the entire experience and delivers a deeply immersive playground with player choice very much at the heart of it," said development director Robert Karp. "The addition of Troy, Nolan and Donut Media has created a living, breathing world and one where the player wants to belong and compete. Whether they can rise to the Main Event and Throwdown challenges remains to be seen."