Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is getting the Red Bull Revolution Update today, free for all players

Playground got some cool new features as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer and publisher Codemasters has announced that they are releasing a big free update "Red Bull Revolution" today, May 11, bringing a lot of new content and features to their racing game Dirt 5.

Among all things, the most worth noting one is "the introduction of cross-platform matchmaking", this will be available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players. The feature will come to Google Stadia later this year as well.

Then as the title of the update shows, there will be new Red Bull content arriving, including 8 fresh Red Bull liveries. Not only that, the iconic Red Bull arch now has been added to the Playground mode as an new item for players to use in their own courses.

Speaking of Playground, now the wet and stormy weather conditions for each location as an option has been made available for all Playground arenas in Arizona, South Africa, and Italy.

Last but not least, another community-requested feature, ghost lap times, is also arriving along with the update. It seems that Dirt 5 players are going to get busy again for a while.

If you'd like to know more details, please check here. Are you excited to try all the new content out?

Dirt 5
Dirt 5

Related texts

Dirt 5Score

Dirt 5
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The off-road racing series makes its next-gen debut, but sadly, due to a series of shortcomings, it's not the experience we were hoping for.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy