Dirt 5 is getting the Red Bull Revolution Update today, free for all players

Developer and publisher Codemasters has announced that they are releasing a big free update "Red Bull Revolution" today, May 11, bringing a lot of new content and features to their racing game Dirt 5.

Among all things, the most worth noting one is "the introduction of cross-platform matchmaking", this will be available for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players. The feature will come to Google Stadia later this year as well.

Then as the title of the update shows, there will be new Red Bull content arriving, including 8 fresh Red Bull liveries. Not only that, the iconic Red Bull arch now has been added to the Playground mode as an new item for players to use in their own courses.

Speaking of Playground, now the wet and stormy weather conditions for each location as an option has been made available for all Playground arenas in Arizona, South Africa, and Italy.

Last but not least, another community-requested feature, ghost lap times, is also arriving along with the update. It seems that Dirt 5 players are going to get busy again for a while.

If you'd like to know more details, please check here. Are you excited to try all the new content out?