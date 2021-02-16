Dirt 5 headlining new round of Xbox Game Pass additions

You're watching Advertisements

Being in the middle of the month does of course mean that Microsoft has another round of additions to Xbox Game Pass to announce, and February 2021 is no different. Seven new games will be added in the upcoming ten days, and it is a pretty good bunch with titles like Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous and Wreckfest. Take a look:

• Code Vein (PC) - February 18

• Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) - February 18

• Wreckfest (Cloud, Console and PC) - February 18

• Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) - February 23

• Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) - February 25

• Elite Dangerous (Console) - February 25

• Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) - February 25

As usual, it's another round of games leaving the service as well, so make sure to play these now if it is something you have been planning on doing:

Leaving February 24

• Dirt 4 (Console)

Leaving February 28

• Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Console and PC)

• Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)

• Oxenfree (Console and PC)

• The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console)

• Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console and PC)