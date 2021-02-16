Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Dirt 5

Dirt 5 headlining new round of Xbox Game Pass additions

Seven new games will be joining the service in the next ten days.

Being in the middle of the month does of course mean that Microsoft has another round of additions to Xbox Game Pass to announce, and February 2021 is no different. Seven new games will be added in the upcoming ten days, and it is a pretty good bunch with titles like Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous and Wreckfest. Take a look:

Code Vein (PC) - February 18
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) - February 18
Wreckfest (Cloud, Console and PC) - February 18
Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) - February 23
Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) - February 25
• Elite Dangerous (Console) - February 25
Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) - February 25

Dirt 5

As usual, it's another round of games leaving the service as well, so make sure to play these now if it is something you have been planning on doing:

Leaving February 24
Dirt 4 (Console)

Leaving February 28
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Console and PC)
Mother Russia Bleeds (PC)
Oxenfree (Console and PC)
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console)
Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console and PC)

