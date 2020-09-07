Dirt 5 gets hit with another (three-week) delay

You're watching Advertisements

Last month we learned that Dirt 5 had been delayed by just a week's time, moving its release date from October 9 to October 16. No reasons were given, but considering that it was just a few days, it wasn't too much longer to endure. However, now the same has happened all over again, and this time it's three weeks of additional waiting time.

No reasons were given either by Codemasters when announcing the new November 6 date (three days earlier for Amplified preorders), but they thanked the community for the support and admited the new move "sucks, we know."

The decision seems very last-minute as just a few days ago Gamereactor had the chance to sit down and talk with Development Director, Robert Karp, and Lead Designer, Mike Moreton, in the interview below, where they still stuck to the October 16 plans. Besides this, they also discussed how PS5 DualSense's adaptive triggers could change the way you feel ABS kicking in and how they plan to support Playgrounds post-launch "for a long time".

Dirt 5 will now release on November 6 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It will release a few days later on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the new consoles launch, and finally, in early 2021 on Stadia. There are no plans for a Nintendo Switch version at this point, as confirmed by Codemasters in the below interview.