Dirt 5 can be played in 120 FPS on Xbox Series X

Dirt 5 was one of the games revealed during Microsoft's Inside Xbox stream yesterday. Codemasters revealed that it is in large parts made by the very same talent that once made the Motorstorm games (the now-defunct Evolution Studios). And while it does look really good and all, there was one thing that many people seemed to have missed.

Director Robert Karp did reveal that you will be able to play it in a staggering 120 FPS (unknown resolution) for Xbox Series X. Something that means it might be time to buy a new TV if you really want to take advantage of the smoothest possible gameplay. If you think 60 FPS is more than enough, we can happily also tell you that the Xbox Series X version supports 4K resolution and 60 FPS.

If there will be the same options for Playstation 5 as well, is currently unknown, but we sure hope so. Dirt 5 also support Smart Delivery, which means you can buy it for Xbox One and then upgrade it for next-generation at no extra cost.