Directors are now judged by studios on their recent Rotten Tomatoes scores

It seems like the movie world is somehow becoming more cutthroat nowadays. It seems like major studio projects are much harder to come by now, as even if you manage to make a good film, if you fail to turn a profit, you won't get a budget of that size again.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that directors now have more eyes on them and less room for error than ever. There is even the use of Rotten Tomatoes to influence studios on a director's standing and potential.

Often, Rotten Tomatoes and other such aggregator sites have drawn criticism as they are easy to influence and don't properly reflect the sentiment on a film or TV series. A show that only has 6/10 ratings can still achieve 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, for example.

"Critical acclaim is now gamified," an anonymous rep said. "The Rotten Tomatoes score is the first thing people look at when I go pitch a director. It inevitably affects decision-making around hiring a director. When you hire a director, all you have is their past work and a meeting."

