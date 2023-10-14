Director Henry Selick shares his idea for a potential Nightmare Before Christmas prequel

With 2023 being the 30th anniversary of Nightmare Before Christmas, the film's director Henry Selick has shared an idea he has for a potential prequel.

Speaking to People Magazine, Selick noted that he wouldn't be interested in producing a sequel, as it was a "perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time."

He continued: "I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn't need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody's come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don't think there's any idea that would convince him."

Whilst a sequel doesn't seem like a high possibility, Selick did note that he has an interesting idea for a prequel. He shared "There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloween Town."

Later in the interview Selick also revealed that he "absolutely" would reprise his role as Jack Skellington.

Would you be up for seeing a Nightmare Before Christmas prequel?