Director Fatih Akin described recording his Dollman role in Death Stranding 2 as "like going to the doctor"

Death Stranding as a game had plenty of big name stars, but it will be going the extra mile for its sequel Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, where a host of popular actors and filmmakers will be playing parts in the follow-up. We know this includes Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna, who will appear alongside returning faces like Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux, with the sequel also seeing Turkish-German director Fatih Akin popping up as the interesting and strange figure of Dollman.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Immersive Competition panel, Akin explained how he came to join Death Stranding 2 and what the process was like recording for the role of Dollman.

"I remember it went very fast. It was like going to a doctor but he's just controlling you and after 15 minutes he's like you can go. "Show me your arms." You show your arms. "Show me your head." You show your head. "Show me your eyes." You show your eyes. Okay, you're healthy, you can go out."

Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima then chimed in and continued, "For Fatih, he's a doll. So, we didn't create a rig. I was thinking about that because usually Norman [Reedus] or Guillermo [del Toro], we took like three days just for scanning."

Earlier in the chat, Akin also explained how he became familiar with the work of Kojima, explaining, "My son brought me into the game world, my son knew Hideo through Metal Gear, you know."

He also touched on what it was like to be asked to become a puppet in Death Stranding 2, noting: "When I saw the puppet first, I was kind of like "what?". That looks funny. And then I thought about Metallica - my most favourite album that I have is Master of Puppets, you know, so I was thinking, I'm the Master of the Puppet."

We'll get to see Akin's appearance in full as Dollman very soon, as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch on PS5 on June 26.