Director explains family absences in aka Charlie Sheen

HQ

Netflix's two-part documentary aka Charlie Sheen boasts an impressive lineup of interviewees: Jon Cryer, Chuck Lorre, Sean Penn, Chris Tucker, and ex-wife Denise Richards all appear. But two seemingly crucial names are missing - father Martin Sheen and older brother Emilio Estevez. Why did they stay away? According to director Andrew Renzi, it wasn't about family feuds or drama, but about respect.

Renzi told Deadline that he even watched the film together with Martin Sheen. "It was one of the most nerve-wracking moments of my life," he said, but Martin felt that Charlie's message to his father was already present without him giving an interview. He didn't want to relive difficult memories, instead letting his son have his moment: "This is Charlie's story - you don't need me."

Emilio Estevez, Charlie's brother, came to the same conclusion. He believed the documentary should focus entirely on Charlie and worried his own presence might draw attention away. The family remains close - Renzi describes them as neighbors who see each other daily - and the decision stemmed from love rather than conflict. Despite their absence, the documentary still offers plenty of insight.