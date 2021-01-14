Director Duncan Jones writes fan script for Full Throttle

You're watching Advertisements

There's a lot of us that have been doing stuff we weren't expecting to do before the Covid-19 pandemic. Like starting to run, learning how to knit or becoming bonsai experts. And it isn't only us mortals who just do this, but also famous people.

Like Duncan Jones, the director of the movie Warcraft (and son of the legendary David Bowie). He has now written his own fan-script for the classic LucasArts title Full Throttle, and shares it on Twitter for everyone to read for free. It's a light-hearted action-comedy and actually really well written.

If this is anything to go by, Tim Schafer (who designed Full Throttle back in 1995) and his Double Fine should try to collaborate with Duncan Jones and make a modern adventure game together.