Director behind John Wick films attached to 'Die Hard meets Indiana Jones' action movie

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported by Deadline that Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick movies will be attached to a new project that is loosely described as "Die Hard meets Indiana Jones." The movie pitch, called Classified, has just been won at auction by New Line, and will mark one of the next Stahelski productions.

The plot for the movie was also loosely mentioned in the report, and it seems to be set in a top secret government bunker that houses ancient relics such as The Lost Ark. Apparently, the relics in the bunker have been recovered during World War II, and a lot of them seem to be more powerful than ever imagined.

As this is still very early in the movie's production, we will have to wait to hear further plot summaries and about who is to be cast, but considering Stahelski is known for producing great action flicks, consider us more than excited.

Photo: IMDb

Thanks, IGN.