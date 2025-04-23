English
Diplomats meet in London, but breakthrough on Ukraine war appears unlikely

As tensions remain high, expectations are low for a significant resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Wednesday, a crucial diplomatic meeting in London has brought together officials from the United States, Europe, and Ukraine to discuss a possible resolution to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Despite pressure from United States President Donald Trump, who has warned that Washington could withdraw if there is no progress, thanks to the latest reports we now know that many diplomats remain skeptical about achieving any breakthrough.

Although efforts to forge a joint stance are underway, hopes for a swift resolution remain low, with critical issues such as the status of Crimea and sanctions against Russia dividing the parties. In any case, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky // Shutterstock

